In it for the long haul! Alyson Hannigan admitted just how much she misses her husband, Alexis Denisof, when he works on projects that take him away from home.

“Unfortunately, now everything is out of town, which is good when it’s summer vacation, right? I just did this awesome thing in Vancouver and we spent a glorious summer in Vancouver,” Hannigan, 45, told Us Weekly exclusively while speaking about her new Food Network series, Girl Scout Cookie Championship, on Thursday, January 16. “Right now, he’s been in Atlanta for, like, the last two or three weeks and we don’t know when he’s coming back and I’m like, ‘We need to come for the three day weekend? Should we just come to you?’”

The American Pie actress continued, “We love being together and it just feels like part of my heart is gone when he’s gone. So, I’m very excited for him to come back.”

Hannigan then joked that her 53-year-old spouse’s absence as of late has caused her to consider taking home a dog from the Puppy Bowl. “I’m like, ‘Maybe he won’t remember we didn’t have another puppy. It’s been a couple of weeks,’” she added. “We’ve got a lot of animals, so what’s one more?”

Hannigan and Denisof tied the knot in October 2003 in a three-day affair held at Two Bunch Palms resort in Desert Hot Springs, California. The acting pair, who were costars on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel before their nuptials, are the parents of daughters Satyana, 10, and Keeva, 7.

Since tying the knot, the longtime loves have both starred in 2011’s Love, Wedding, Marriage. They also appeared together on Hannigan’s former CBS sitcom, How I Met Your Mother. On Thursday, Hannigan expressed interest in acting alongside Denisof again.

“Oh, that’d be so much fun and honestly, the kids are at such a great age now too where, it’s OK [to do that],” she told Us. “Like, in Vancouver, when we were up there, he did go to Atlanta for a little spell and it was hard because you’re navigating in a different country, but we worked it out and stuff. So it’s less like, ‘Oh, well, if you’re going to work, then I can’t work.’ They get it now.”

It was announced in October 2019 that Hannigan was tapped to host Girl Scout Cookie Championship for the Food Network. In the four-part baking competition series, professional bakers will be tasked with transforming Girl Scout cookies into tasty new creations. The winner gets an outdoor adventure worth $10,000 and a one-year supply of Girl Scout cookies.

Though she regards herself “a failed Girl Scout,” Hannigan was “so excited” to be called upon to appear on the show. “I love the cookies. I feel like I’ve been eating them all my life. So, I’m really prepared,” she said of her upcoming series airing next month, adding that “it’s such a great idea” for a show.

Girl Scout Cookie Championship premieres on the Food Network on Monday, February 3, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Emily Longeretta