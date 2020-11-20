United in holy matrimony? Amal Clooney opened up about her special bond with Meryl Streep while accepting the 2020 Gwen Ifill Press Freedom Award.

The Devil Wears Prada actress, 71, presented Clooney, 42, with the coveted award during the 2020 CPJ International Press Freedom Awards on Thursday, November 19.

When the human rights lawyer took the stage, she gushed about Streep, calling her an “inspiration as a woman, as an artist, as a press-freedom advocate.” Clooney then joked about the unique way her husband, George Clooney, has forever linked the two women.

“I know I can’t ever hope to win the number of awards that you’ve won, but it does occur to me that we have something special in common, which is that we’ve both been married to my husband,” she said, referencing the pair’s time onscreen in 2009’s animated film Fantastic Mr. Fox.

Amal continued: “And honestly, the fact that you did it as Mr. and Mrs. Fantastic Fox just makes that so much less awkward.”

Streep voiced Mrs. Fox in the Oscar-nominated movie by Wes Anderson while George, 59, voiced her wild, adventurous husband, Mr. Fox.

Although the pair hit it out of the park as a fictional couple, Amal and George’s real-life love story has continued to make headlines since its 2013 start.

Earlier this month, the Ocean’s Eleven star revealed that all of his preconceived ideas about love and happiness changed when Amal entered his life.

“I was like, ‘I’m never getting married. I’m not gonna have kids. I’m gonna work, I’ve got great friends, my life is full, I’m doing well,’” he told GQ in his 2020 Icon of the Year profile, published on Tuesday, November 17. “And I didn’t know how un-full it was until I met Amal.”

The Oscar winner was known as one of the most eligible men in Hollywood following his divorce from first wife Talia Balsam in 1993. Despite having high-profile relationships with stars, including Renée Zellweger and Stacy Keibler, his desire to settle down came only after being introduced to the British-Lebanese barrister.

“I was like, ‘Oh, actually, this has been a huge empty space,’” he recalled. “I’d never been in a position where someone else’s life was infinitely more important to me than my own. You know?”

The couple, who met through a mutual friend in 2013, tied the knot in Italy in September 2014. They welcomed twins Alexander and Ella in June 2017.