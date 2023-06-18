Amanda Bynes Detained by LAPD 3 Months After Reported Psychiatric Hold

Amanda Bynes was spotted being detained by the Los Angeles Police Department on Saturday, June 17.

Photos of the former child star, 37, in handcuffs were obtained by TMZ. The outlet reported that Bynes was brought to a police station for a mental health evaluation by a professional. No further details have been shared.

Her detainment comes three months after she was placed on a 72-hour psychiatric hold. The former Amanda Show star was reportedly walking through downtown L.A. without any clothes on March 19. Bynes allegedly waved down a passing car and told the driver she was coming down from a psychotic episode. She then called 911 on her own and was taken to a police station, where the mental health team determined she needed to be put on a 5150 psychiatric hold.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

A 5150 is an involuntary hold, allowing someone experiencing a mental health crisis to be detained for three days due to a potential threat of self-harm, harming others or being gravely disabled.

During the weekend of her March hospitalization, Bynes had been set to appear at 90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut but dropped out of the convention shortly before kickoff. That’s4Entertainment, which produced the event, revealed the news via Instagram, noting that the California native was suffering from an undisclosed illness.

During the All That panel, Bynes’ former costar Kel Mitchell requested fans “send a prayer” to the She’s the Man star but didn’t disclose further details about the situation. Kenan Thompson replaced the actress at the event as a surprise guest.

Bynes has struggled with her health for many years. The Big Fat Liar star was placed under a temporary conservatorship in August 2013 amid a series of mental health and substance abuse issues. Her mother, Lynn Bynes, was in charge of Amanda’s health care and personal affairs.

In 2022, Amanda filed a petition to terminate her conservatorship and filed a mental capacity declaration stating that she is mentally fit to look after herself and her affairs. In court documents obtained by Us Weekly in February 2022, a psychiatrist noted that Amanda has “no apparent impairment in alertness and attention, information and processing or ability to modulate mood and affect and suffers no thought disorders.”

One month later, a judge ended the conservatorship after Lynn submitted a declaration of support for her daughter’s request to end the adult guardianship. “She’s doing great both physically and mentally,” a source exclusively told Us of Amanda in March 2022. “She’s elated the judge agreed with her request and is determined to make the most of this next chapter.”