Ready to open up. Amanda Bynes will get “very honest and real about the past” in her upcoming profile in Paper magazine, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Amanda will be featured on the cover of Paper magazine, which will be released online tonight,” the source reveals. “She decided to do Paper magazine because she loves the edgy style of the publication. It’s the winter issue of the magazine.”

Bynes, 32, has kept a low profile in recent years following her very public breakdown in 2013. After making headlines for her erratic behavior and arrests, the All That alum was placed in a treatment facility under an involuntary psychiatric hold. Bynes’ mom was granted temporary conservatorship over her that February.

Earlier this year, an insider told Us that the former child star was set to graduate from fashion school and make a “triumphant return” to acting.

“She is doing so well and is very excited about the next chapter of her professional life,” the insider told Us in February.

Another source noted in April that the Nickelodeon alum was “doing really well and basically just living her life.”

“There are times when she is more active on social media,” the source said at the time. “And then will stop because sadly, people can just be so negative.”

The last time Bynes gave an interview was over a year ago. During her sit-down with Hollyscoop’s Diana Madison in June 2017, she admitted she was on drugs while tweeting some of her controversial comments, including her 2013 viral tweet about wanting Drake to “murder” her vagina.

“I actually wasn’t being insincere. I was, like, saying murder my vagina. I was serious, but I was also on drugs, so that was my way of saying like, ‘Let’s do it, man,’” Bynes said at the time.

“But I was on drugs and trying to be hilarious,” she added. “He’s hot! What does that even mean? It just means, like, ‘F–k me, Drake!’”

