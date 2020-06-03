Amanda Kloots is staying positive about her husband Nick Cordero‘s health condition despite being told that chances he will survive from his coronavirus-related complications are low.

The fitness instructor shared a black-and-white photograph via Instagram on Wednesday, June 3, of the Broadway actor, 41, hugging and kissing their 11-month-old son Elvis.

“I’ve been told a couple times that he won’t make it. I’ve been told to say goodbye. I’ve been told it would take a miracle,” Kloots captioned the post. “Well, I have faith. Faith that is small as a mustard seed sometimes, but that is all you need sometimes. He’s still here and despite his odds gets slightly, slightly better every day.”

She added, “Where there is faith, there is hope. Where there is hope, there can be a miracle! Like my dad has said since day one, every day he’s still with us is a miracle. I believe God is with us, with the doctors and with Nick.”

Cordero was admitted into the intensive care unit at Los Angeles’ Cedar Sinai Hospital in March for what was originally thought to be pneumonia. However, the Rock of Ages star was later correctly diagnosed with coronavirus. Cordero has since tested negative for COVID-19 but suffered from a lung infection in May.

Kloots has chronicled the highs and lows of her husband’s health battle for the past two months via social media — including the amputation of his right leg on April 18. One month later, the Ohio native celebrated Cordero waking up from his coma on May 12.

“We are at the beginnings of him waking up and the beginning of him following even more commands and being able to do more things,” Kloots explained. “What a miracle! Our guy is coming back. He is coming back. It’s just so great. It’s a great day.”

The former Radio City Rockette shared on Sunday, May 31, that her family has comforted her through this difficult time with their encouraging words.

“My sister gave me great advice the other day about how sometimes you ask for a miracle,” Kloots said. “In your mind, you’re asking for the miracle you’re asking for, but God gives you a miracle in a different way. I will continue praying and asking God for this miracle for Nick and we will see. If it’s not the miracle I’m asking for, maybe it’s a miracle that comes out in a different way at a different time.”

