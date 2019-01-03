New details are surfacing about Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s tumultuous marriage.

The actors — who finalized their divorce in January 2017, just one year after tying the knot — have made several accusations of abuse against each other since their split. In previously unreleased August 2016 documents obtained by The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, January 3, Heard, 32, opened up about her fear of Depp, 55, who she once alleged assaulted her at a party before their divorce.

“Johnny and I refer to his other personality, the part of him that is present when he beats me up — we call that the monster and have called [that] the monster for years,” the Aquaman actress claimed during a deposition at the time. “I was petrified of the monster.”

The new documents emerged three months after Heard’s attorney slammed the Fantastic Beasts actor’s GQ profile from October 2018, in which he denied his ex-wife’s abuse allegations and referred to their divorce battle as a “pissing contest.”

“It is outrageous that GQ never spoke to any of the multiple witnesses to Mr. Depp’s physical abuse of Ms. Heard prior to publishing its article,” the Justice League actress’ attorney told Us Weekly at the time. “If GQ had done even a basic investigation into Mr. Depp’s claims, it would have quickly realized that his statements are entirely untrue. Mr. Depp has blatantly disregarded the parties’ confidentiality agreement and yet has refused to allow Ms. Heard to respond to his baseless allegations, despite repeated requests that she be allowed to do so.”

Heard filed for divorce from the Pirates of the Caribbean star in May 2016 after accusing him of throwing an iPhone at her face. Authorities found no evidence of a crime and Depp has since denied the allegations. They settled three months later, with the Edward Scissorhands actor agreeing to pay Heard $7 million, which she has since donated to charity.

The Danish Girl actress took aim at her ex again in November 2016 after appearing in a domestic violence PSA and breaking down in tears after saying, “How is this happening to me? I’m strong. I’m smart. I’m not a victim.”

In August 2018, the Oscar nominee claimed Heard punched him twice in the face nearly two years earlier, which her attorney shot down as “totally false.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Heard and Depp for comment.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!