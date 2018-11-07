Fighting back. Amber Portwood has a strong message for haters criticizing her actions.

“You guys are the reason people commit suicide. Words hurt and I’m such a sweet person and those parts are never really shown,” the Teen Mom OG star, 28, tweeted on Tuesday, November 6. “I’ve only wanted to help children and teenagers not go through what I did, including my daughter.”

Portwood’s tweet came one day after a new episode of her hit MTV show aired. In one emotional scene, the Never Too Late author supports her ex-fiancé Gary Shirley’s wife, Kristina Anderson, who has suffered a miscarriage.

“I’m so sorry you had to go through that,” Portwood tells Anderson, later revealing that she too suffered a miscarriage with second ex-fiancé Matt Baier. “I didn’t hear the heartbeat or anything like that. I didn’t even go to the hospital.”

Anderson also opened up to Portwood about not hearing a heartbeat before learning that she had lost the baby. “It was scary. The first step was to do an ultrasound, and at the time, they found that there was a fetus,” she said through tears. “It was left in my fallopian tube and there was a heartbeat. So basically, they told me there’s no way of saving the baby from a fallopian tube and obviously it implanted in the fallopian tube and not the uterus. After that, I said, ‘Get it done with.’ It’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever [had] to [do].”

Portwood previously expressed her anger toward critics on Monday, November 5, after the emotional episode teaser made headlines. “I can’t do this anymore,” she tweeted at the time. “I have to quit this show.”

“The heartache this show has put me through is too much to bear anymore. If I will not be shown then there’s nothing more to do,” added the 16 and Pregnant alum, who shares daughter Leah, 9, with Shirley, and son James, 6 months, with boyfriend Andrew Glennon. “My name will not get smeared anymore. I hope everyone is resting easy with the money they’ve made off of heartache and pain that I’ve endured.”

Us Weekly has reached out to MTV for comment.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!