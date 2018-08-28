No drama here! Amber Rose has nothing but kind words for her best friend Blac Chyna after the latter’s drama with her estranged mother, Tokyo Toni.

“We’re all family,” Rose, 34, told Us Weekly exclusively during her app launch party at The Peppermint Club in West Hollywood on Monday, August 27. “Family is family. That’s just what it is.”

Chyna, 30, even showed up at the event to show her support for Rose. “She’s literally like my sister,” the Amber Rose SlutWalk founder told Us. “I feel like we’re both really misunderstood. I feel like she’s probably more misunderstood than I am. But she has a great spirit, she’s a good person, she’s a loving mother and she’s my best friend.”

Rose continued, “I feel like she’s probably the only other person in this entire world that will fully understand my life because she lives the same exact life as I do. … She’s probably the only person that I can actually talk to that would understand anything.”

Chyna made headlines in July when her mom, Toni, 48, begged Rose for help seeing her grandchildren. The Lashed owner shares son King, 5, with ex Tyga, and daughter Dream, 21 months, with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian.

“You are the only person that I know that knows my daughter who does not fear her,” Toni wrote on Instagram at the time. “Can you do me a favor if it’s anywhere deep in your heart can you please tell her I said let me see those kids! I’m so very sorry to come at you in this way on social media but there’s no other way. … I have not seen these kids and she’s punishing me for nothing!”

Days later, Toni posted a scathing video about Chyna on Instagram. “The disrespect that you have been giving me for the past quite a few years, I’ve tolerated it because I’m your mama, you the only child. But you better keep in mind I’m a bad bitch,” she said. “F–k birthing you, bitch. That was a mistake, just happened to come into play. You was a statutory rape baby.”

Chyna never publicly acknowledged her mom’s posts.

