On different paths. Amber Rose reflected on her two-year relationship with ex-boyfriend Kanye West and the aftermath of their split in a candid new interview.

“I didn’t soak up anything from him. Me and him are two very different people,” the model, 37, said on the Wednesday, October 21, episode of the “No Jumper” podcast. “I’m a compassionate person. I have empathy. I’m a good person. That’s why people love me. That’s why anybody I’ve ever dated loved me. You can’t really mention anyone that says anything really bad about me — except for him, because I got away.”

Rose told host Adam “Adam22” Grandmaison that she is “not like” the rapper, 43, “at all,” saying she “didn’t get anything” from their time as a couple.

“I don’t really think about him like that,” she continued. “For me, it’s some guy that I dated 10 years ago.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum acknowledged that she is aware of West’s recent antics — which have included tweetstorms and publicly sharing that he and wife Kim Kardashian had considered aborting their eldest daughter, North — but she does not feel it is her place to be “concerned” about him anymore.

“That’s not my business,” she said. “That’s his wife’s business, what he does.”

Rose also took aim at the Grammy winner for repeatedly shaming her over the years, pointing to a 2015 interview on The Breakfast Club in which West implied that the former stripper was dirty and said he “had to take 30 showers” after their 2010 breakup.

“You share two years with someone, you take them around the world, you buy them all the jewelry, you shout out to the world how much you love them and how much fun you have with this person, and then the person decides that this isn’t what they want their life to be,” Rose recalled of her decision to part ways with West. “I opted out. I don’t want my life to be like that. I’m not that type of person. And I don’t know if he says things to make his wife more comfortable, but to slut-shame me and say you needed 30 showers, like, bro, you took me around the world. Since when do you need 30 showers?”

The SlutWalk founder then called out the Yeezy designer for harping on their split, saying, “He has picked on me for 10 years. He has bullied me for 10 years.”

After her romance with West, Rose was engaged to Wiz Khalifa, with whom she shares 7-year-old son Sebastian, and dated 21 Savage. She welcomed another son, Slash, in October 2019 with boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards. West, for his part, married Kardashian, 40, in May 2014, and they have four children: North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 17 months.

