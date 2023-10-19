Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer stepped out for a night on the town in support of a good cause.

The pair held hands while walking the red carpet at New York City’s famed Carnegie Hall on Wednesday, October 18, for Good+Foundation’s “A Very Good+ Night of Comedy” Benefit. Schumer, 42, performed at the gala, alongside other big names in comedy including Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart and more.

While walking the carpet with her husband, Schumer rocked a white V-neck dress with slightly ruffled sleeves, which she paired with white, open-toed heels. She wore her blonde locks tied back in a half-up, half-down style, fastened with a bow in the back. Fischer, for his part, donned a brown cardigan over a crisp white button-down. He teamed the look with black slacks and dark dress shoes. In one shot, the actress looked up lovingly at Fischer, who grinned at the camera.

The couple initially hit it off after being introduced by Schumer’s personal assistant, Molly — Fischer’s brother. They began dating in 2017, with the professional chef, 43, popping the question just several months into their romance. They wed the following year and welcomed son Gene, now 4, in 2019.

Two years later, Schumer revealed that their son “will most likely have autism,” as Fischer himself was diagnosed in 2019.

“Parents have different journeys with this. Having a child with severe autism is beyond my imagination difficult. But if Gene does wind up having ASD, I’m not looking for the signs in a way that are upsetting,” she told Chelsea Handler on her “Dear Chelsea” podcast in 2021, adding: “I’m not hoping either way.”

As for her romance with her husband, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2022 that Fischer “loves Amy so much.”

“He loves when she is wild and unapologetic. It’s one of his favorite things about her,” the insider added, noting he is there for her in more somber moments, too. “When she is anxious he loves calming her down and being that support for her.”

Schumer, for her part, gushed over her husband in a 2018 interview with E! News.

“The best part [about being married] is just having a partner and being like ‘I got a team,’” she shared at the time. “It was just me and [my dog] Tatiana and now it’s cool, you got someone to go through life with together that you love and you want to be partnered up with.”

Earlier this year, she wished Fischer a happy birthday in a sweet Instagram tribute — one with her trademark sense of humor.

“Happy birthday to my husband,” she captioned the photo smiling next to Fischer. “Chris. I can stand you. Please keep standing me.”