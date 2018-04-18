Some stars go to great lengths to keep their wedding day under wraps. (We’re looking at you Blake Lively and Ryan!) But not Amy Schumer. The comedian shared her date with everyone from Pink to a parking valet when she attended Ellen DeGeneneres’ 60th birthday party on February 10.

“Celebrities are supposed to be quiet when they’re getting married,” Schumer quipped during a Wednesday, April 18, appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. But Schumer, 36, and her now-husband Chris Fischer had gotten engaged that morning and they were too excited to keep the news to themselves.

“So we were going around, ‘We’re getting married!’” recalled the I Feel Pretty actress. “You had everyone. Pink was there and Pharrell.” Schumer joked that “the mother of dragons, Kris Jenner” was also in attendance.

“I love that family!” exclaimed Schumer, referring to the Kardashian-Jenner clan. She then gave a shout-out to Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s daughter, who was born on April 12: “Love to True!”

Schumer and her chef love spent the night “getting advice from everybody.” Except they couldn’t seem to get the birthday girl’s attention. “I saw you were on the dance floor and you were in the zone,” she told DeGeneres. “I couldn’t stop you. It was a flash dance situation.”

Later, Schumer texted DeGeneres that she was going to be tying the knot on February 13. “You said, ‘I’m getting married. Would you like to go?’” recalled the talk show host. Sadly, DeGeneres had a taping and couldn’t make the nuptials.

Schumer and the James Beard Award-winning cookbook author first met through her personal assistant — his sister. They were friends for six months before things turned romantic. “We’ve known each other about a year,” Schumer told DeGeneres, adding that they had been living together for five months when he popped the question.

The couple exchanged vows in Malibu in front of a guest list that included Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal and Jennifer Lawrence.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in November that Schumer was dating Fischer after they were spotted on a romantic dinner date in New York City.

