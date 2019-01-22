Not exactly a tropical getaway! Amy Schumer poked fun at the Fyre Festival controversy in the most Amy Schumer way possible.

The 37-year-old comedian — who is expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer — posted an Instagram photo of the disastrous 2017 festival’s camp grounds located on the Bahamian island of Great Exuma. “My baby shower was LIT!” she jokingly captioned the picture on Monday, January 21. “Thanks girls!”

Schumer’s hilarious take on Fyre Festival came days after Hulu and Netflix both dropped documentaries addressing its mass downfall. What was promoted as a two-weekend extravaganza was set to take place in April and May 2017, and A-list models including Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid helped draw attention to it. Guests were promised luxury accommodations and dinner parties with musicians, but when they arrived for weekend 1, they were stranded with little food, water, security or shelter.

Ja Rule, who organized the event alongside businessman Billy McFarland, weighed in on the scandal on Sunday, January 20, after Netflix’s Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened and Hulu’s Fyre Fraud made headlines. “I had an amazing vision to create a festival like NO OTHER!!!” the 42-year-old rapper tweeted. “I would NEVER SCAM or FRAUD anyone what sense does that make??”

McFarland pleaded guilty in March 2018 to wire fraud and fabricating documents to attract investors. He agreed to forfeit more than $26 million and was also charged with selling fake tickets to Coachella and Met Gala while out on bail. In October 2018, he was sentenced to six years in federal prison.

This is not the first time that Schumer has referenced popular culture when discussing her pregnancy. The I Feel Pretty star, who announced her happy news in October 2018, previously teased that she would be “competing with” Duchess Meghan — who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry in March or April — “every step of the way.”

