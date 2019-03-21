Amy Schumer opened up about her recent revelation that her husband, Chris Fischer, was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

“We both wanted to talk about it because it’s been totally positive,” the stand-up comedian, 37, explained during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Wednesday, March 20. “I think a lot of people resist getting diagnosed, and even some of their children, because of the stigma that comes along with it. But you’re not just diagnosed and then they throw you out [into the world].”

Schumer, who is expecting her first child with the chef, said that Fischer’s diagnosis has only strengthened their marriage.

“The tools that we’ve been given have made his life so much better and our marriage and our life more manageable,” she said. “I just wanted to encourage people to not be afraid of that stigma.”

The Trainwreck star continued, “When ADD was the new thing … you were a little embarrassed if you got diagnosed with attention deficit, and now everyone’s like, ‘I have that.’ And, you know, I think there are a lot of people with autism who go undiagnosed when I think their life could be better if they got those tools.”

Schumer noted that Fischer’s experience is “not like everybody on the spectrum” before adding, “He’s an amazing guy. I don’t want to make it sound like I’m so nice that I married someone with autism. I fell in love with him, and I wouldn’t trade him in for anybody.”

The Golden Globe nominee announced the Beetlebung Farm Cookbook author’s diagnosis on her new Netflix comedy special, Amy Schumer Growing, which debuted on Tuesday, March 19.

“I knew from the beginning that my husband’s brain was a little different than mine,” she said in the special. “Once he was diagnosed, it dawned on me how funny it was, because all of the characteristics that make it clear that he’s on the spectrum are all of the reasons that I fell madly in love with him. That’s the truth. He says whatever is on his mind. He keeps it so real. He doesn’t care about social norms or what you expect him to say or do.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Schumer and Fischer, 38, married in February 2018. She announced her pregnancy in October.

Late Night With Seth Meyers airs on NBC weeknights at 12:35 a.m. ET.

