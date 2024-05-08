Andy Cohen knows what some people say about his and John Mayer’s relationship.

Cohen, 55, was asked about speculation that he and Mayer, 46, are more than friends during a Hollywood Reporter profile published on Wednesday, May 8.

“Let them speculate! I honestly love John Mayer, and he loves me,” Cohen replied. “But because we’re so affectionate toward each other, people don’t know what box to put that in. They assume we’re sleeping with each other, which we are most definitely not.”

The talk show host has been friends with Mayer for years and has admitted that their bond is somewhat surprising.

“John Mayer and I have what some would consider an unlikely friendship,” he wrote for a 2015 Entertainment Weekly article. “He’s one of our greatest living guitarists, and I’m regarded as the dude that stirs the s—t on late-night TV.”

Cohen documented the pair’s road trip to see the Grateful Dead in the article, noting that they went to a gay bar together where Mayer acted as his wingman. (Mayer joined the band Dead & Company with several former Grateful Dead members in 2015.)

“As the night went on, we wound up on the dance floor and — from what I remember — it was nothing short of euphoric,” Cohen wrote.

The twosome have continued to share heartwarming insights into their friendship since then. In 2021, Cohen posted a screenshot of himself and Mayer enjoying a FaceTime chat.

“End of day Kiki with my dreamy friend. Of note: we’re both wearing jammies! Have a good show tonight, @johnmayer @deadandcompany,” he captioned the shot, in which Mayer stared broodingly at the camera.

Andy later proved that even his mom, Evelyn Cohen, is tight with the singer-songwriter when he shared a photo of her steaming one of Mayer’s shirts.

“My mom stops at nothing to help other house guests!” he captioned the August 2023 Instagram snap.

Mayer, meanwhile, had an opportunity to gush about Andy when he delivered a speech at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in February 2022.

“His voice on radio, his humor and charm on his nightly late-night talk show, and his reality TV dynasty all bring a much-needed ray of sunshine into our lives,” Mayer said. “Making our morning drives a little less soul-crushing, our nights a little less lonely, and allowing us to feel as if we have a friend up there, among the Hollywood stars.”

Andy addressed the touching tribute in Wednesday’s Hollywood Reporter profile.

“When he inducted me into the Hollywood Walk of Fame, John Mayer said that I unwittingly have become a gay best friend to people who never had a gay best friend. That really moved me,” he said. “There’s a lot of moms who have come up to me at book signings and say, ‘I watched your show for years with my son, who then wound up coming out of the closet, and having you meant a lot to us.’”