His No. 1 fan! Andy Cohen’s son, Benjamin, stole the show at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Friday, February 4.

“Wow. They spelled it right!” the Watch Happens Live With Andy Cohen host, 53, said as he unveiled his star in Los Angeles.

Cohen then posed for photos with celebrity pals John Mayer and B.J. Novak and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna. His focus, however, was broken when he heard his son saying, “Daddy, don’t touch the star.”

The Real Housewives producer cracked a smile and replied, “Don’t touch it? You want me to touch it?”

Cohen, who welcomed Ben in February 2019 via surrogate, was then met by his little one, who could not stop smiling and bouncing around while taking pictures with the TV personality.

“Give it up for Ben,” he joked as his toddler ran back to the crowd.

The Missouri native pointed out during his acceptance speech on Friday that it was a special day in his family for more than one reason. In addition to getting his star on the iconic L.A. sidewalk, it was Ben’s birthday.

“This is all my honor and my privilege, and thank you so much all of you and thanks for coming out to my friends and family,” Cohen said during the ceremony. “And happy birthday, Ben! It’s your birthday!”

The Most Talkative author added, “We’ve got cookies waiting for you, man,” referencing the goodies that Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez brought for the birthday boy.

Cohen’s friends also took turns honoring the man of the hour, with Rinna, 58, saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, our mazel of the day goes to you, Andy Cohen, to all that you have accomplished and to all amazing things that you will accomplish in the future.”

Beauvais, 55, chimed in, “And we’re not just saying that because you’re our boss.”

Mayer, for his part, called Cohen “utterly original,” revealing, “His inner compass is unshakable, he’s a rule breaker, he’s an icon and an iconoclast, a Madonna stan and a Dead Head.”

The “Gravity” crooner, 44, joked, “He’s an A-lister who parties like a B-lister with the free spirit of a C-lister. He moves through all levels and truly appreciates each and every person he comes in contact with.”

Mayer concluded: “He belongs just a little to every culture and can connect to anyone from any walk of life, and he has something that every politician would give everything they would have for: the public’s trust.”

