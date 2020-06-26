Full recovery! Andy Cohen has bounced back after he lost a significant amount of weight while recovering from coronavirus in March.

The Watch What Happens Live host, 52, gave an update on his health — three months after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 — during an interview with Extra on Thursday, June 25. “I lost a ton of weight and I gained it all back,” Cohen said.

The Bravo personality added that he took a recent chest X-ray that showed “cloudiness” in his lung — a side effect that doctors told Cohen is normal for someone who has contracted the illness.

“I had a chest X-ray a few weeks ago and there was a little cloudiness in the lung. They said that’s commensurate for someone who is recovering,” he explained. “Otherwise I feel pretty good.”

Cohen announced in March via Instagram that he had tested positive for COVID-19. “After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus,” he wrote at the time. “As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”

Later that month, the Missouri native detailed his experience with coronavirus on his SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live.

“It took 10 or 11 days to work through my system,” Cohen said. “You know, it takes a bit to get your energy back. There’s a thing where you feel mentally like, ‘Oh, I’m okay.’ And then you realize, you go downstairs and make a piece of toast and you come upstairs and you’re like, ‘Now I need to relax.’ ”

He also listed his symptoms, which included a fever, a cough, exhaustion, tightness in his chest, chills and a loss of smell and appetite.

However, Cohen said that the “very worst part” about battling the sickness was being quarantined away from his 16-month-old son Benjamin. Days later, Cohen shared his joyful reunion with his son via Instagram. “I’ve hosted reunions for years, but yesterday’s was the best one yet,” he captioned a sweet photo with his son.

