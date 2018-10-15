Andy Cohen isn’t holding back. The Watch What Happens Live host shared his thoughts following the news that Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice has been ordered to be deported to his native Italy.

“I’m really upset about it,” Cohen, 50, said during a Monday, October 15, episode on his SiriusXM channel Radio Andy while talking about the situation. “The man has done his time, he will have served his sentence.”

The Bravo TV personality continued: “It seems so extreme to deport him. He’s done his time. They have paid back their debt — as far as I understand — and why not sentence him to community service or to something else he could do to enrich the community instead of deporting him?”

Cohen concluded, once again noting that he’s “really upset about it.” He added, “my heart just really goes out to Teresa and the kids … Teresa, call your friend [President Donald Trump] in the White House.”

The reality television producer’s comments come less than one week after a judge at Pennsylvania’s York Immigration Court ruled the 46-year-old restaurant owner to be deported following his 41-month prison sentence prison for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. (Giudice can appeal the ruling by Friday, November 9.)

The Standing Strong author, 46, broke her silence on her husband’s deportation on Sunday, October 14, in an emotional Instagram post.

Teresa shared a photo that shows the Statue of Liberty crying with her hands covering her eyes. She simply captioned the picture with four praying hand emojis.

Teresa and Joe share four children: Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9.

