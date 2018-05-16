Makes sense. Andy Cohen understands why Kathy Griffin might have something against him following their 2017 feud that saw both of them slinging insults and throwing some serious shade.

The Bravo head, who replaced Griffin on CNN’s New Years Eve Live program after she was fired for posing for a photo with a bloody head that resembled President Donald Trump, appeared on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show on Wednesday, May 16. Attempting to find an optimistic outlook on their rift, he said, “She’s like, selling out all these venues. She’s having a huge … she loves to have a comeback, she loves publicity. Everything’s good for her.”

“Do you feel used in a way? Yes, you got the job on CNN, but why shouldn’t you get that job?” Stern inquired.

“You know what, if you put it that way … I got the job on CNN, I’m on Bravo all these hours. I get it. So hate me,” he answered. “I’ll be that guy for you, if it makes you happy and gives you peace.”

“I’m just not going to take it on,” the Love Connection host, 49, continued before adding, “I’m at peace. I’m a lover, not a fighter.”

Cohen and the Suddenly Susan alum, 57, had worked together for several years when the comedian’s show Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D List aired on Bravo. However, tensions arose in October 2017 after the Andy Cohen Diaries author jokingly pretended he didn’t know who she was following news of him replacing Griffin on the CNN program, which she cohosted with Anderson Cooper on and off for over a decade.

He later explained that he was quoting Mariah Carey‘s famous “I don’t know her” line about Jennifer Lopez — but the damage was done. Griffin blasted Cohen shortly afterwards, tweeting that he is “deeply misogynistic” and treated her “like a dog” when they worked together. She also posted a lengthy YouTube video claiming that Cohen offered her drugs on the set of Watch Happens Live With Andy Cohen, which a Bravo spokesperson said was untrue.

The former Fashion Police cohost’s friendship with Cohen wasn’t the only one that suffered after her Trump photo scandal. Cooper took to Twitter to announce he was “appalled” by the “disgusting and completely inappropriate” photo, and he began to distance himself from Griffin shortly after. A source told Us Weekly in December that she is “still really heartbroken” that their friendship dissolved.

