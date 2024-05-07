Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Andy Cohen Reacts to Meme About How He Can’t Pose With His Hands: ‘I’m Horrible at Posing!’

By
Andy Cohen Reacts to Meme About How He Can’t Pose With His Hands- ‘I’m Horrible at Posing! 791
Andy Cohen. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Andy Cohen is weighing in after a photo of him awkwardly raising his hands at the 2024 Met Gala went viral.

“I’m HORRIBLE at posing!” Cohen, 55, wrote in the comments section of an Instagram post shared by Bravo By Betches on Tuesday, May 7. “You could also do one with my leg jutting out! #Hopeless.”

The photo showed Cohen standing on the carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City at the Monday, May 6, event. “We have GOT to find something else for Andy Cohen to do with his hands,” read text overlayed on the pic.

“Once you see it, you can’t unsee it #MetGala,” the caption teased. The second slide of the carousel showed a collage of Cohen posing at various events in a similarly uncomfortable fashion.

Andy Cohen LUCY

Related: Andy Cohen’s Family Album: See Sweet Snaps With Son Ben and Daughter Lucy

Fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts. “I always call it your GI Joe hands in my head 🤣,” one user wrote.

“The hands are the hardest part – I feel for ya, Andy,” another added while a third user wrote, “We’ll get Bravobetches to ask for suggestions or find you an easy to remember thing to do with your hands! “

The Met Gala isn’t the first time Cohen has been turned into a meme. When Cohen attended the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in December 2023, he wore a green-and-orange checkered shirt and white sneakers — and the outfit choice sparked plenty of conversation.

“You must be Andy Cohen wearing concords at jingle ball if you think we f—king,” one user wrote via X as another added that Cohen “can’t dress.”

Andy Cohen Friendship With Former Housewives Who Is He Still on Good Terms With

Related: Andy Cohen’s Friendships With Former Housewives: Who Is He Still on Good Terms W...

While Cohen received some heat for his wardrobe, B.J. Novak was inspired to buy a similar outfit.

“Got this shirt because I saw @bravoandy wear it,” Novak, 44, wrote alongside a photo of himself in a button-up shirt via his Instagram Story at the time.

mothers-day-gift-guide-2024

Deal of the Day

42 Best Mother's Day Gifts She'll Actually Want View Deal

Cohen, who reposted the snap, told his followers, “To SOME, I’m a fashion influencer.”

Cohen attended the Met Gala on Monday with bestie Sarah Jessica Parker. “One of the perks of my life is escorting Cinderella to the ball,” he gushed via Instagram alongside a photo of the two holding hands outside the museum.

The pair have regularly accompanied each other to the Met Gala over the years, previously attending the event in 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018.

In this article

Andy Cohen (November 2021)

Andy Cohen

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!