Andy Cohen is weighing in after a photo of him awkwardly raising his hands at the 2024 Met Gala went viral.

“I’m HORRIBLE at posing!” Cohen, 55, wrote in the comments section of an Instagram post shared by Bravo By Betches on Tuesday, May 7. “You could also do one with my leg jutting out! #Hopeless.”

The photo showed Cohen standing on the carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City at the Monday, May 6, event. “We have GOT to find something else for Andy Cohen to do with his hands,” read text overlayed on the pic.

“Once you see it, you can’t unsee it #MetGala,” the caption teased. The second slide of the carousel showed a collage of Cohen posing at various events in a similarly uncomfortable fashion.

Fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts. “I always call it your GI Joe hands in my head 🤣,” one user wrote.

“The hands are the hardest part – I feel for ya, Andy,” another added while a third user wrote, “We’ll get Bravobetches to ask for suggestions or find you an easy to remember thing to do with your hands! “

The Met Gala isn’t the first time Cohen has been turned into a meme. When Cohen attended the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in December 2023, he wore a green-and-orange checkered shirt and white sneakers — and the outfit choice sparked plenty of conversation.

“You must be Andy Cohen wearing concords at jingle ball if you think we f—king,” one user wrote via X as another added that Cohen “can’t dress.”

While Cohen received some heat for his wardrobe, B.J. Novak was inspired to buy a similar outfit.

“Got this shirt because I saw @bravoandy wear it,” Novak, 44, wrote alongside a photo of himself in a button-up shirt via his Instagram Story at the time.

Cohen, who reposted the snap, told his followers, “To SOME, I’m a fashion influencer.”

Cohen attended the Met Gala on Monday with bestie Sarah Jessica Parker. “One of the perks of my life is escorting Cinderella to the ball,” he gushed via Instagram alongside a photo of the two holding hands outside the museum.

The pair have regularly accompanied each other to the Met Gala over the years, previously attending the event in 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018.