Andy Cohen is feeling like a fashion influencer after his viral plaid shirt inspired B.J. Novak’s most recent purchase.

“Got this shirt because I saw @bravoandy wear it,” Novak, 44, wrote alongside a photo of himself in a patterned button-up shirt by Alex Mill via his Instagram Story on Thursday, December 21. Cohen, 55, was quick to repost the snap, bragging to his followers, “To SOME, I’m a fashion influencer.”

Cohen became a trending topic via social media earlier this month when he wore a green, yellow and orange flannel at the Z100 Jingle Ball at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. He paired the easygoing top with dark blue jeans and white and black sneakers.

The TV personality was quickly clowned online, with fans throwing shade at him for dressing down on the red carpet and joking that he looked straight out of the early 2000s. “You must be Andy Cohen wearing concords at jingle ball if you think we f—king,” one user wrote via X (formerly Twitter) as another claimed that the Bravo exec “can’t dress.”

After more comments rolled in, Cohen responded to the hilarious outrage, writing via his Instagram Story on December 10, “I deserve this. LOL!”

Cohen further roasted his getup via his Radio Andy show on December 11. When his cohost John Hill joked that Cohen “went in lesbian cosplay,” Cohen quickly agreed. “Without question, I did,” Cohen replied. “I look so bad in these red carpet pictures.”

Cohen insisted, however, that his outfit did look good on stage when he introduced Cher. “It looked so good. I have this bright green shirt on and there’s a red background. … It looks festive,” he said.

He added, “The red carpet pictures are so bad and I woke up Saturday morning and went online and it was a massacre of me. I was like, ‘Oh man. I look so stupid.”