After Andy Cohen fell hard down the Princess Kate Middleton conspiracy theory rabbit hole, the Bravo boss is doing his best to crawl back out.

Cohen, 55, took to the Radio Andy airwaves on Monday, April 1, to offer a mea culpa, telling listeners, “I just want to say, I am heartbroken by the news about Princess Kate.”

The broadcast was Cohen’s first since Kate, 42, revealed she had been diagnosed with a form of cancer in an emotional March 22 video.

“I think someone on Sky News called me a ‘numpty’ during that whole conversation, and they were right,” Cohen admitted.

The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host said he wished he had kept his “mouth shut” before adding, “We are all praying for Princess Kate and King Charles.”

Charles, 75, revealed on February 5 that he had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer.

Cohen first dipped his toes into theories about Kate after TMZ released a video on March 18 claiming to show the princess on an outing with husband Prince William.

“That ain’t Kate….,” Cohen wrote via X shortly after the video was posted.

Cohen also posted a screenshot from the video via Instagram alongside a poll asking his 6 million followers: “Is this Princess Kate?”

Days later, Cohen added his own fuel to the fire about William’s alleged affair with Rose Hanbury during a discussion on his “Daddy Diaries” podcast released March 22.

“It all seems to come back to this Lady Rose who he’s had an affair — who he allegedly had an affair with,” Cohen said. “Don’t forget he broke it off with [Kate] after they dated for years and sowed his wild oats for a time and then went back to her.”

After Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis, many called on Cohen to apologize, including former Real Housewives of New York City cast member Leah McSweeney.

“Andy Cohen gets a kick out of being cruel to women and Kate Middleton is no exception,” McSweeney, 41, said via her Instagram Story on March 22. “I hope that after she was forced to publicly talk about her cancer diagnosis, he will muster up the decency to apologize to her.”

She continued, “People with power need to lead by example.”

In a video released by Kensington Palace, Kate revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer after undergoing major abdominal surgery in January.

“The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” Kate said. “My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.”