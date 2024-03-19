Forget Bravo boss, Andy Cohen is taking on a new role as conspiracy theorist.

“That ain’t Kate….,” Cohen, 55, posted via X on Monday, March 18, after TMZ released a video of Princess Kate Middleton during a recent outing with husband Prince William.

Cohen doubled down on his theory via Instagram Stories on Monday as well. He posted a screenshot of Kate, 42, from the video, along with a poll asking, “Is this Princess Kate?” He prompted followers to choose either a “yes” or “no,” reply. As of the time of publication, the results are 72 percent no.

Monday’s TMZ clip appeared to be taken by an eyewitness at the Windsor Farm Shop where Kate and William, 41, were spotted shopping on Saturday, March 16. The Princess of Wales looked comfy in leggings and a jacket while her husband opted for jeans and a baseball cap.

The eyewitness, who has since been identified as Nelson Silva, told TMZ that Kate “looked happy and relaxed” during her outing with William.

“I noticed a couple choosing loaves of bread and the woman turned her face and I felt like I had seen the face before. It was familiar. I knew it from somewhere,” Silva added. “I went to my car and as they came out of the shop, I just filmed them. I think they walked out through a gate out of the grounds. They just vanished and didn’t see a car.”

The now-viral video has the internet divided with some social media users grateful that they have an update on Kate’s wellbeing. Others have speculated that it’s not actually Kate in the video at all.

Questions about Kate’s whereabouts have been raised since she underwent a planned abdominal surgery in January. At the time Kensington Palace announced that, in order to recover, she would be stepping away from all public-facing duties until after Easter.

“Nobody at the palace knows what the exact medical condition Kate has been suffering with. But Kate is a very transparent person,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this month. “She’s not really capable of lying but at this stage and just wants her privacy.”

In the wake of her surgery, Kate’s first public outing came earlier this month when TMZ obtained a photo of her sitting in the passenger seat alongside her mother, Carole Middleton. Days later, the Daily Mail published a photo of her in the backseat of a car, once again, but this time with William. (Royal watchers have continued to speculate that it was not Kate in either of these photos.)

“When she goes back to work after Easter, she will likely be ready to talk about it,” the same source told Us, explaining that the health update will come “when she’s doing a royal walkabout and meeting and greeting members of the public.”