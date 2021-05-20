A man’s best friend! Andy Cohen offered fans a glimpse at his reunion with his dog, Wacha, one year after he decided to rehome him.

“It is my absolute lucky day today because I get to visit with my No. 1,” Cohen, 52, said in a video via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, May 19. “Hey Wacha, say hi to the people!”

The video showed the beagle-foxhound mixed breed playfully licking Cohen’s face and the host kissing his former pet back.

“We miss you, Wacha!” Cohen added. “It’s a good day today, it’s also beautiful out. And this dog is beautiful.”

The Watch What Happens Live host originally announced in May 2020 he would be finding his dog a new home. At the time, he explained the details in an emotional Instagram post.

“When he came into my life, my world changed,” the Bravo personality captioned a clip of himself playing with Wacha. “Over the nearly seven years that I’ve been blessed to have Wacha in my life, we have worked to address some occasional random signs of aggression.”

Cohen went on to say that he tried everything but ended up having to make the tough choice following an “incident” a few months prior.

“Keeping him here could be catastrophic for Ben and worse for Wacha,” he wrote.

The Most Talkative author welcomed his son, Benjamin, via surrogate in February 2019. Cohen previously told Us Weekly that there was an adjustment period between his baby boy and his longtime pet.

“[He and my son] are kind of coexisting, but he goes up and gives him a lick every so often,” he said in July 2019. “I’ve noticed in the last couple days, [Benjamin has] been really watching him and like, ‘What is he doing?’ He’s been paying attention to him, so I think he’s starting to realize, ‘Oh there’s a doggie in my house. What is that? What does that do?’”

Cohen, who adopted Wacha from a kill shelter in 2013, explained in the 2020 Instagram post that he was placing his dog in a home where he “lived every single time I went out of town.”

The Radio Andy host also added that Wacha was already “thriving” and that he still saw his dog often. Though they were no longer living under the same roof, Cohen made it clear that he still had plenty of love for his pet.

“When I think of him — let’s be honest, when don’t I think of him — it’s with the clarity that we were meant to come into each other’s lives exactly when we did, and that he’s happy, which gives me peace of mind. We did rescue each other,” he concluded the post.