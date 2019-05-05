Joe Giudice has Andy Cohen’s support! The Watch What Happens Live host is sharing his thoughts on Giudice’s deportation case.

“I don’t know. I hope not,” Cohen, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly at the GLAAD Media Awards on Saturday, May 4, when asked if he thinks Giudice, 46, will be deported to his native Italy. “I signed the petition.”

Giudice was ordered in October 2018 to return to Italy following his 41-month prison sentence for tax fraud, and last month it was announced that his appeal was denied. The decision led his eldest daughter, Gia, to start a Change.org petition asking President Donald Trump to stop her dad’s deportation. (Giudice and wife Teresa Giudice share Gia, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9.)

The 18-year-old’s plea to Trump, 72, describes her father as “a businessman, a husband, father to four young women all under the age of 19, son, brother, uncle and friend to many.” She notes that though he was “found guilty of NON Violent offenses,” he has since “fought tirelessly to pay back every single penny of restitution [the] court deemed they owe.”

“My father is there for us in every possible way a father could be. He has always been our handyman, our [confidante], our cheerleader, our challenger and most importantly our protector,” Gia added. “This [deportation] would rob us of my father screaming from the stands at our graduations, meeting our future husbands for the first time, of walking us down the aisle, of being there when his grandchildren come into the world.”

The teenager concluded the post which was signed by all of Joe and Teresa’s daughters: “We request that our President, Donald J Trump, review our petition and pardon my father to relieve him of this life sentence the courts are bestowing on him. Yes in Italy he will no longer be incarcerated but will he ever be free if kept from his family and be able to be a productive member of society?”

The petition has since received over 86,000 signatures. Joe and Teresa, 46, pleaded guilty in 2014 to mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud charges. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, for her part, served 11 months in prison in 2015. Joe has been in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody since he was released from jail last month.

