Andy Cohen has a lot of thoughts about Heidi Montag and other non-Bravo stars throwing their hats in the Housewives ring.

“There was a thing in the news the other day where Heidi of ‘Spencer and Heidi’ was interviewed,” Cohen, 55, shared on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Tuesday, September 19. “They asked her, like, why she’s not on the Housewives or something and she said it’s because of me.”

Cohen was referring to a joint interview with Montag, 37, and husband Spencer Pratt in The Hollywood Reporter, which was published on Friday, September 15. In the profile, Montag claimed that Cohen must be a Lauren Conrad fan, which is probably why he’s never offered her a Housewife role. (Former friends Montag and Conrad had a public falling out in 2007 during their time on MTV’s The Hills.)

“I would think that he would appreciate the reality star that I am,” Montag added. “I completely make sense to be on one of these shows.”

Pratt, 40, said his wife would “upstage all these basic ladies” if she were part of the franchise.

Cohen, for his part, attempted to clear up any potential drama between himself and The Hills alums.

“I don’t know them. I didn’t watch Laguna Beach, so I don’t even have much institutional knowledge of them,” he said on Tuesday. “I have said that I thought it would be weird if they were on the Housewives [for] the same reason that I was saying that it would be weird if Snooki came on the Housewives.”

Cohen continued: “They’re so identified, not only with another show, but with another network, so it’s like, ‘But wait a minute, you are supposed to be on Jersey Shore.’ … It just makes it weird, so that’s the reason. They said that they thought it was because I was a big Lauren Conrad fan and I’m like … kind of not [thinking about them].”

The Bravo exec previously butted heads with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi after not casting her on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

“First of all, we are already in production on [the] next season of the show. So, the answer is: at no time soon would that happen,” Cohen shared on Live With Kelly and Ryan in 2020. “That’s a rumor that’s popped up a few times over the years. It’s always something that I’ve kind of discounted. I’ve thought, it’s two different shows — I don’t see it.”

Polizzi, 35, had an issue with Cohen’s “little sarcastic” remark, but there is no bad blood or “war” between them anymore.

“Now, Snooki and I have been in a public war that I was not psyched about because I don’t want to be in a war with you, Snooki,” Cohen told her on Andy Cohen Live in January. “I said, ‘I don’t see it.’ Right. I was like, ‘I don’t see it at all. Ever.’ Now here’s why I said it: I view you as, like, one of the faces of MTV and the face of Jersey Shore.”

Snooki asserted at the time that she’s “not mad” at Cohen, adding, “We’re fine. I love you.”