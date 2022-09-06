Andy Cohen Is Down to Host a 'Don't Worry Darling' Cast Reunion Amid Drama

Ready to watch what happens! Andy Cohen has seen the viral tweet about him hosting a Don’t Worry Darling cast reunion — and he’s totally on board.

“I’m in,” the Bravo exec, 54, commented via Instagram on Tuesday, September 6, after the account Comments by Celebs posted a screenshot of a tweet reading: “DON’T WORRY DARLING cast and crew reunion hosted by Andy Cohen.”

Lisa Rinna, for her part, also thinks the Superficial author needs to step in to get to the bottom of the drama surrounding the upcoming thriller. “We need answers,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 59, wrote in the comments section of the post.

Rumors about the film have been swirling for weeks, but social media speculation reached a fever pitch over the weekend as the movie had its premiere at the Venice International Film Festival. Florence Pugh, who plays lead character Alice, couldn’t attend the Monday, September 5, press conference about the film because she was traveling from the Hungary set of Dune: Part Two — and that was just the beginning of the drama.

During the press event, director Olivia Wilde shut down speculation that she and the Midsommar actress, 26, had a “falling out” since production ended. The House alum, 38, also refused to answer questions about Shia LaBeouf, who exited the project in August 2020 and was replaced one month later with Harry Styles. “It’s on the internet,” the Booksmart director replied when asked about the Even Stevens veteran, 36.

LaBeouf recently denied Wilde’s claim that she fired him from the movie because his “process” wasn’t safe for other actors. “You and I both know the reasons for my exit,” the Peanut Butter Falcon wrote in an email he claimed to have exchanged with the O.C. alum, which he sent to Variety following the outlet’s August interview with Wilde. “I quit your film because your actors and I couldn’t find time to rehearse.”

At the film’s premiere later on Monday, Wilde and Styles, 28, pointedly didn’t stand next to each other at any of the photo calls. The duo were first romantically linked in January 2021 after they were spotting attending a wedding together.

The biggest shocker, however, occurred when a video surfaced that seemed to show the “Watermelon Sugar” crooner spitting on costar Chris Pine, who had thus far not been linked to any of the chatter surrounding the film.

In the clip, the Star Trek actor, 42, was already sitting down when the former One Direction boy band member approached to take a seat on Pine’s left side. Styles then leaned over and appeared to spit or sneeze into the Wonder Woman star’s lap. As the U.K. native sat down, Pine stopped clapping and looked surprised by something that had just transpired.

Social media users went into a spiral over the moment, analyzing multiple angles of the moment and comparing the original video to the Zapruder film, which famously captured the moment of former President John F. Kennedy‘s assassination. “The don’t worry darling drama is getting more and more absurd like what do you mean harry styles [spins wheel] spit on [spins wheel] chris pine,” tweeted one observer.

Don’t Worry Darling hits theaters on Friday, September 23.