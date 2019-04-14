It’s over. After more than two decades together, comedian Andy Richter and his wife, Sarah Thyre, have called it quits.

“It is with sadness that Sarah and I announce that we have separated and have begun divorce proceedings,” the Richter, 52, wrote on Twitter on Saturday, April 13. “We are extremely proud of the life we’ve built together and shared with so many friends over the years, and even though our marriage has reached its completion we will always maintain a loving friendship and parenting partnership.”

Conan O’Brien‘s sidekick added in a separate post: “The amount of love and support that you all have shown is truly a gift and so so meaningful to me. I feel very loved. That you.”

The American Dad! actor, and Thyre, 50, met during the 1991 production of The Real Live Brady Bunch. (Richter played dad Mike Brady, while the All Hail King Julien star portrayed the various female roles.) Over the years, they appeared alongside each other on Late Night With Conan O’Brien and Comedy Central’s Upright Citizens Brigade.

Five years after they wed, the actress opened up about her love for Richter. “This is when I knew he was the man for me,” she began in a 1999 Observer piece before revealing their unconventional love story. “I was at his apartment, and I was so poor that I was drinking coffee and eating cigarettes – that was my diet. And he’s like, ‘Well, you want to get some dinner?’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, God! Let’s go to Taco Bell!’ because I knew I could get that Value Menu – I could get the most for my money.”

Thyre then detailed the gross morning after while she was on the phone with her sister: “I got out of bed and I was naked, and I was squatting on the floor, talking to her on the phone, and I started laughing really hard, and I s–t on his floor of his apartment, like Hershey syrup. … It was, like, liquid s–t.”

She continued: “When I saw that s–t was coming out of my naked ass onto his floor of his apartment, I just started laughing and ran to the toilet and sat on the toilet, continued talking to my sister, and I was like, ‘I just shat on the floor!’ and she was laughing and I look over and Andy’s wiping it up. He’s scrubbing the floor! And I was like, ‘Oh, my God, he’s wiping up my diarrhea. He is the most amazing man ever.’ I think that’s when I said, ‘Yes, I’ll marry you.'”

Richter and Thyre share two children: son William, 18, and daughter Mercy, 12.

