Angel Carter broke her silence after her sister Bobbie Jean Carter unexpectedly died on Saturday, December 23.

“To my older sister Bobbie. You had a great sense of humor and a lively spirit. Growing up, I was your baby, and you were my best friend,” Angel, 36, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, December 24, sharing throwback family photos. “Life wasn’t fair to you, that I know. Sometimes, it feels like you didn’t have a shot, no matter what.”

She continued: “Experiencing innocence instead of being burdened by trauma, pain and suffering is incredibly important for children, particularly at such a young age. I know why Leslie [Carter], Aaron [Carter] and now you ended up in the circumstances that you did. I share that pain we experienced during our childhood and I’m sorry you didn’t have an opportunity for a better life. … I love you BJ, you’re free now. 💔🕊️.”

Robert Carter and Jane Carter, who divorced in 2004, shared five children: Nick Carter, Bobbie Jean, Leslie and twins Aaron and Angel. Daughter Leslie died in 2012 after a drug overdose nearly 10 years before their son Aaron’s death. The late rapper died at the age of 34 in 2022 after accidentally drowning due to the effects of difluoroethane and alprazolam. (Robert, for his part, died in 2017 at the age of 65.)

Related: Aaron Carter's Family Guide: Son Prince, Brother Nick and More Before his death at age 34, Aaron Carter was known for his career as a teen idol, but he wasn’t the only famous member of his family. Born in December 1987, the “I Want Candy” singer and his twin sister, Angel Carter, were the youngest members of the Carter family, which also includes Backstreet Boys […]

Jane confirmed on Saturday that Bobbie Jean had passed away.

“I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time,” Jane told TMZ in a statement. “When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private.”

She continued: “[H]owever deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater. So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious 8-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother.”

Related: Celebrity Deaths in 2023: Stars We've Lost After losing beloved stars including Barbara Walters, Kirstie Alley and Stephen “tWitch” Boss in the final days of 2022, the entertainment industry continued to deal with loss in 2023. Hollywood was dealt a devastating blow with three significant losses in April: Jerry Springer, Harry Belafonte and Dancing With the Stars judge Len Goodman all died […]

While Bobbie Jean’s cause of death has not been publicly shared, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that her loved ones believe that she suffered cardiac arrest.

Bobbie Jean is survived by daughter Bella, mother Jane, and siblings Angel and Nick, 43. “Nick is having a really hard time processing the whole situation,” the insider added to Us.