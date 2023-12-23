Bobbie Jean “B.J.” Carter died on Saturday, December 23. She was 41.

Bobbie Jean, who starred alongside her siblings on the 2006 E! reality show House of Carters, was the sister of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter. Her death comes just over one year after brother Aaron Carter died of an accidental drug overdose at age 34 in November 2022. Prior to Aaron’s passing, sister Leslie Carter died of an accidental drug overdose at age 25 in January 2012.

Jane Carter, their mother, announced Bobbie Jean’s death on Saturday. “I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time,” Jane said in a statement to TMZ. “When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private.”

She added, “[H]owever deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater. So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious 8-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother.”

In addition to her daughter, Bobbie Jean is also survived by brother Nick, 43, and sister Angel Carter, 36.

Nick opened up about his brother’s death in August. “It’s definitely been tough for me and my family,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “It is still something that we are still processing, to this day. … I don’t think we will ever really get over it. It’s been a lot for us, and we are finding ways to try and take a really tragic situation in our family and do something with it.”

Angel, who was Aaron’s twin, revealed his final resting place in October. “Aaron’s portrait was placed this morning at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills. He adored his fans, and I know how much this would mean to him now having a final resting place where we could all celebrate his life,” she shared via Instagram on October 13. “I invite you to visit, share your memories, and never forget who Aaron was deep down. 🤍🕊️.”

In a tribute to Aaron on what would have been his birthday, December 7, Angel shared a tribute and encouraged people to learn more about On Our Sleeves, an organization dedicated to children’s mental health.

“We grew up under unique circumstances that were surrounded by dysfunction and constant trauma,” Angel wrote via Instagram alongside childhood headshots of the “I Want Candy” performer. “Sadly, it was a cycle that was repeated amongst generations.

She continued, “Deep in my heart, I feel that Aaron is watching over us. Our efforts, fueled by his inspiration, have already impacted lives and will persist in doing so. You can contribute by dedicating your time to research, fostering education, and cultivating wholesome discussions within your home.”