Aaron Carter‘s official cause of death has been revealed, Us Weekly can confirm.

Carter drowned in a bathtub due to the effects of difluoroethane and alprazolam, according to the coroner’s report, which was obtained by Us on Tuesday, April 18. His death was ruled an accident.

The report notes that difluoroethane is common in spray cleaners and is known to lead to cardiac issues. Alprazolam, meanwhile, is a benzodiazepine which can cause drowsiness and sedation.

“Mr. Carter became incapacitated while in the bathtub due to the effects of inhaling compressed gas and talking alprazolam. This resulted in him becoming submerged under water, unable to breath [sic], and ultimately led to his death,” the report states.

The late rapper, who rose to fame as a child singer, passed away at age 34 on November 6, 2022. Carter was found unresponsive in his California home, where he was later pronounced dead. The musician is survived by his 12-month old son, Prince, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Melanie Martin.

Shortly after the news made headlines, the “I Want Candy” performer’s brother, Nick Carter, took to social media to publicly mourn his loss.

“My heart has been broken today. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded,” the Backstreet Boys singer, 42, wrote via Instagram. “I have always held onto the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path … I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz., now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth. … God, Please take care of my baby brother.”

Aaron’s twin sister, Angel Carter, also broke her silence following the unexpected death. “To my twin… I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly,” the Florida native, 34, captioned an Instagram post alongside throwback family photos. “My funny, sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you and I, and I promise to cherish them.”

Angel continued: “I know you’re at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again. 💔”

Meanwhile, Martin, 30, reflected on her connection with Aaron through the years. “Goodnight to my soulmate love of my life. RIP 💔,” the model wrote via Instagram Story. “Tonight I imagine myself laying on your tattoo chest as I fall asleep on yours I did for 3 years.”

Ahead of his death, Aaron gushed about how his son’s arrival changed his outlook on life.

“It’s all a beautiful blessing because I’ve had a lot of relationships and I started [to] kind of [give] up on love. I was talking about having a family years ago,” the House of Carters alum exclusively told Us in December 2021. “I [wanted] to be at home and enjoy the love of my life and my child. Now that it’s here, it’s like an epiphany. … I’ve [really] switched my gears of thinking. I’ve given a lot of people second and third chances, as you can see with us and the stuff that we’ve gone through.”