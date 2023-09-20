Angelica Ross accused her former American Horror Story costar Emma Roberts of being transphobic toward her.

Ross, 42, took to Instagram Live on Tuesday, September 19, to detail an alleged incident between her and “Miss E.R.” According to Ross, Roberts, 32, allegedly misgendered her while they were filming a scene for season 9 of American Horror Story.

“[She said], ‘John, Angelica’s being mean,’ to which he replied, ‘OK ladies, that’s enough. Let’s get back to work,'” Ross recalled about the alleged interaction, which seemingly included director John J. Gray. “And she then looks at me and goes, ‘Don’t you mean lady?’”

Ross said Roberts covered her mouth and turned away after the fact. “I’m standing there looking her deadass in the damn [face] trying to process [what] the f–k she just said,” she added. “I’m like, ‘If I say something, it’s going to be me that’s the problem.’ And I know this because there was someone who spoke up about what she was doing and they got repercussions from it. Not her! They did.”

Ross originally thought “things were going great” between her and Roberts when they started working together. After the alleged comment was made, Ross chose to never speak to Roberts again. The Pose alum felt her costar was playing “mind games with everybody” on set.

After her Instagram Live, Ross took to social media to urge her fans not to send hate to Roberts, writing via X on Wednesday, September 20, “Let me make something absolutely clear. I appreciate the support but please do not joke about violence towards Emma. Joke about her being held accountable. Now THATs funny 😆.”

While addressing her comments, Ross recalled another interaction with Roberts, adding, “The funniest part? We’re all sitting around & I’m copying Cody [Fern]’s accent. Didn’t know he had one. Emma then copies my voice & laugh and drops it several octaves. I was SHOOK. She read me for blood with my own words 😂 of course I was self conscious about my voice on set after that.”

Earlier this week, Ross made headlines when she claimed creator Ryan Murphy ghosted her about a potential American Horror Story project. She shared an alleged email exchange between them, which ended with Murphy, 57, appearing to leave her “on read.”

“I sent one last email in Feb 2022 (it took about a year to film season 10 due to COVID) while still contractually in first position with the show,” she wrote via X on Monday, September 18. “Mind you, marvel had called twice now. I haven’t heard from him since.”

Ross continued: “Please ask somebody about me. If I’m at the point of publicly showing receipts you can believe I don’t have any f—ks left to give when it comes down to it. And I’m not even done pulling out the receipts.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Roberts for comment.