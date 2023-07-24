American Horror Story star Angelica Ross is getting candid about her contract with FX amid the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

“I was under a 7 year contract with FX in what they call ‘first position.’ As a series regular, I could not work anywhere else without getting network approval,” Ross, 42, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, July 23. “While working on AHS season 10 I was told I would be returning to season 11 and was put on hold for several months. During this time Marvel called a few times asking about my availability. By the time FX released me, Marvel stopped calling.”

The actress added: “Now it’s been years since I have had an acting job. This is also why we are striking. #UnionStrong #SAGAFTRAstrike.”

Nearly three years ago, rumors started swirling about Ross becoming a part of the Marvel Universe. Ross took to social media at the time to address the speculation.

“Unfortunately at this time I can neither confirm or deny the rumors about me being a part of the new @MarvelStudios & @disneyplus series #Loki,” she shared via Twitter in February 2020. “I will say though that y’all internet sleuths are something else. Found one article that had more info than I knew 😂.”

Before Ross spoke out about her contract, the creator of the AHS franchise, Ryan Murphy, faced harsh criticism when he refused to halt production on the 12th season of the show. He also threatened to sue the former WGA strike captain Warren Leight.

In June, Leight, the former Law & Order SVU showrunner, claimed in a tweet that crew members on Murphy’s AHS told him that they’d be “blackballed in Murphy-land” if they don’t cross the the Writers Guild of America’s picket lines. A spokesperson for Murphy called the claims “absolute nonsense” and “categorically false.” Leight later issued an apology and stepped back from his duties as co-chair of the Strike Rules Compliance Committee and as a captain.

“He is following the letter of the law and going to set as a producer/showrunner/director and says he’s not doing writing — and no guild can convict someone of conjecture,” an East Coast captain told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “A million of us would love to see it, but there’s no proof that he’s scabbing; he’s doing scripts that were done before the strike started.”

Kim Kardashian — who will star in season 12 of the FX series — also faced her own backlash in June after tweeting that she was on set during the strike. News broke in April that Kardashian would be starring in AHS.

“This project has been months and months in the works, and Kim was ecstatic to finally start filming last month,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in June. “This is an experience of a lifetime, and Kim can’t wait for everyone to see the final product. … She is taking this very seriously and although she’s been a bit nervous because she really wants to nail her performance, all the cast and crew have been incredibly welcoming and a pleasure to work with.”

While the production is now on hold, Kardashian was having fun on set, especially with costar Emma Roberts. “Emma has been incredible to work with and they get along really well,” the insider explained. “Of course, Kim is loving this entire experience, but she also can’t wait to reveal the incredible wardrobe.”

Fans got a first look at the new season in a teaser dropped on July 20, where Kardashian, Roberts, 32, and Cara Delevingne wore avant-garde sunglasses while posing in a creepy nursery.