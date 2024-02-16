Angelina Jolie’s ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller once went to impressive lengths to impress her.

“I jumped out of an airplane,” Miller, 51, quipped during a Wednesday, February 14,Radio X interview when asked how far he’s gone to prove himself to a past partner. “It wasn’t my idea.”

Miller noted that the adventurous date occurred back when he was “dating a young lady called Angelina,” leaving out her last name.

“She said, ‘Let’s do something exciting this weekend. Why don’t we go to Hemet, which is just outside L.A., and jump out of an airplane,’” Miller recalled. “I was like, ‘Yeah, sounds great.’ She is cool as a cucumber. Fearless, that woman.”

Jolie, now 48, and Miller got married in a 1996 civil ceremony after meeting on the set of Hackers six months earlier. They separated one year later as their busy schedules kept them apart. Jolie ultimately filed for divorce in 1999, finalizing the agreement later that year.

Jolie and Miller have since remained on amicable terms, with the actress telling BuzzFeed in 2022 that Hackers still “oddly” makes her think about love.

“That’s where I met Jonny, who is still a great friend. So, I think of him when I think of that,” she said at the time. “Although, I’m sure the movie looks so ancient now, but we had a lot of fun making that.”

Jolie previously praised Miller for his support in a 2021 interview with The Guardian after she claimed that she was assaulted by Harvey Weinstein. (Weinstein, 71, was sentenced to 23 years in prison in 2020 after he was found guilty of raping and sexual assaulting multiple women.)

Miller addressed the situation while speaking with the U.K.’s The Independent. “My memory is a bit hazy, but I remember feeling fury. I actually wanted to be more proactive about it, but it was 100 percent her decision and you have to swallow your male bulls—t,” Miller said last month. “I was gonna hire someone to f—king … but I didn’t. I had some connections.”

He noted that Jolie had told him not to get involved. “Because it would mean it becomes about you, right?” he explained. “And you wanting to prove how much you care — ‘No one’s going to f—king do that to my people.’ But what you need to do is listen to your partner. Amazingly, that was the one thing I was able to get right. You know, I was raised by women. I have three sisters. And she is a very smart lady. She knows what’s best for her.”

Jolie later moved on with Billy Bob Thornton, getting married in 2000, but they split three years later. She sparked a romance with her Mr. and Mrs. Smith costar Brad Pitt, whom she wed in 2014. Pitt, 60, and Jolie share six children — Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15 — and separated in 2016. They are currently locked in a lengthy divorce battle over assets and custody of their minor children.

Miller also remarried following his divorce from Jolie. He wed Michele Hicks in 2008, with whom he shares son Buster, now 15. Miller and Hicks, now 50, divorced in 2018.