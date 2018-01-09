Angelina Jolie stepped out with her daughters Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt at the National Board of Review Awards Gala in NYC on Tuesday, January 9.

The Oscar winner, 42, held hands with Shiloh, 11, who recently broke her collarbone during a family vacation.

Shiloh wore a splint with her black suit as she walked the red carpet with her mom, while sister Zahara, 13, was dressed in a black top and pants topped with a navy jacket. Jolie also wore black — a strappy dress with a lace overlay.

The siblings also showed off a new accessory as they smiled for photographers — the siblings both have braces on their teeth.

As previously reported, Shiloh suffered the injury to her left side on December 29 during a family getaway to Lake Tahoe and was spotted with her arm in a blue sling while out shopping with her little brother, Knox, 9, on Sunday, January 7.

The sisters were on hand on Tuesday night to cheer on their mom as she accepted the National Board of Review’s Freedom of Expression Award for her film First They Killed My Father.

It’s been a busy couple of days for Jolie — she attended the Golden Globe awards on Sunday night, where her date was her second-oldest child, Pax, 14. “He seemed very protective over her,” an onlooker told Us Weekly of the teenager. “He was trying to take care of her.”

Mother of six Jolie and her husband, Brad Pitt, split in September 2016 after two years of marriage and 12 years together. They are also the parents of Maddox, 16, and Knox’s twin sister, Vivienne, 9.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!