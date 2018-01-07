A mother-son date! Angelina Jolie brought her 14-year-old son, Pax, to the 2018 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7.

The By the Sea director, who arrived on the red carpet with Pax a little after 7 p.m., was all smiles, waving to fans before posing for pictures with her son. The actress, 42, was still on mom duty though —pulling Pax aside to help him fix part of his suit jacket on the carpet.

Jolie, who is set to present at the award show, wore a black dress to the ceremony to show her support for the Time’s Up movement. As previously reported, actresses are wearing black on Sunday to show their support for women who have been sexually abused and harassed in the workplace and have founded the Time’s Up movement to fund legal aid for victims. Pax also showed his support for the movement by wearing a Time’s Up pin on his suit.

The Maleficent actress also shares 16-year-old Maddox, 12-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh and 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with ex-husband Brad Pitt. The former couple called it quits in September 2016 after an alleged incident involving Maddox on a private plane. The FBI investigated allegations of child abuse allegations against the Oscar-winning actor, but later cleared him.

Pitt’s first wife, Jennifer Aniston, is also set to present at the Golden Globes. Both women have recently advocated for women’s rights. The Friends alum, 48, donated $500,000 in support of the Time’s Up campaign, while Jolie spoke about her bad experience with disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein in the New York Times.

