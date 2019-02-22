Getting cultured! Angelina Jolie stepped out for a night of art and film with kids Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, and Shiloh, 12, in New York City on Thursday, February 21.

The Jolie-Pitt clan (minus twins Vivienne and Knox, both 10), made for a stylish group at the Museum of Modern Art, where they took in the debut of Prune Nourry’s 2018 film Serendipity as part of MoMA’s Doc Fortnight 2019 festival of international nonfiction film and media.

The Maleficent actress, 43, who stood with her arm around her daughters, wore a black sequined V-neck top, black trousers, pumps and a bright red lip for the event, with the rest of her brood were in shades of black and white.

Last month, the family embarked on a group activity of another kind, when they were spotted by actress Sarah Ramos setting up in an L.A. park to sell organic dog treats.

“I wasn’t expecting anything and I found Angie Jolie,” the Parenthood alum, 27, wrote on Instagram at the time. “They were just selling organic dog treats for some charity. You know, maybe it was the kids’ idea to do something fun in the neighborhood.”

The Oscar winner previously spoke about her children with ex-husband Brad Pitt during an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Today in December. “[My kids] all have a good rebellious streak that is wonderful and curious,” she said at the time. “I don’t want them to be perfectly behaved little people that just say what’s absolutely appropriate because I say so. … They have to find themselves.”

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador also opened up about their cultural contrasts. “They are from different backgrounds, they don’t deny the difference, they celebrate the difference,” she said. “We go to their countries, spend time in their countries. … Shiloh, for example, is the one that’s learning Mad’s country’s language, and Vivienne wants to live in Zahara’s country. So just because they’re from a place, doesn’t mean that that’s everything that defines them.”

Pitt, 55, and Jolie reached an agreement over custody of their six kids in November. Jolie’s lawyer, Samantha Bley DeJean, told Us: “A custody arrangement was agreed to weeks ago and has been signed by both parties and the judge.”

