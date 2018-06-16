Angelina Jolie Visits Iraq Amid New Custody Arrangement With Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie visited Mosul, Iraq, on Saturday, June 16, with the United Nations Refugee Agency amid her new custody arrangement with estranged husband Brad Pitt.

The 43-year-old was in the war-torn city to raise awareness of the residents’ conditions one-year after their liberation from Isis.

“This is the worst devastation I have seen in all my years working with UNHCR. People here have lost everything: their homes are destroyed,” Jolie said on Saturday, according to UNHCR’s website. “They are destitute. They have no medicine for their children, and many have no running water or basic services. They are still surrounded by bodies in the rubble. After the unimaginable trauma of the occupation, they are now trying to rebuild their homes, often with little or no assistance.”

The actress and activist’s mission comes just four days after Us Weekly confirmed Jolie and Pitt, 54, reached a new temporary custody agreement over their six children for the summer.

The Superior Court of Los Angeles County resolved that “not having a relationship with their father” would be “harmful” to Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9, according to court documents obtained by Us. The court added that the children “are safe with their father” and declared it is “critical that each of them have a healthy and strong relationship” with both their mother and father.

The War Machine actor will have physical custody of the minor children (not including Maddox) for four hours a day from June 8 to 17 in London, according to the docs. (Jolie and the children are staying in London while she films Maleficent 2.) The agreement also laid out the dates during the summer that Pitt will have custody. He was spotted riding a bike outside his London hotel the same day the court documents were released.

A spokesperson for the First They Killed My Father director released a statement after the custody agreement made headlines on Wednesday: “This misleading leak is not in the best interests of the children. From the start, Angelina has been focused only on their health and needs, which is why it was so important that this last court hearing be conducted privately. It’s deplorable that someone, for their own selfish reasons, leaked selective portions of the confidential and sealed court record to create an inaccurate and unfair picture of what is really happening.”

Pitt and Jolie split in September 2016 after two years of marriage and 12 years together. The duo’s next court hearing is set for August 13.

