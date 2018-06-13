Out on the town! Brad Pitt went for a bike ride on Wednesday, June 13, after news broke that his estranged wife, Angelina Jolie, was ordered to give him more time with their children.

The Oscar winner, 54, was spotted riding near his hotel outside London, where he is staying while Jolie, 43, films Maleficent 2 nearby. He was dressed casually in a white zippered hoodie, black pants, gray sneakers and a newsboy cap.

The outing came one day after Us Weekly confirmed that Pitt and Jolie reached a new custody agreement over their six children for the summer. The Superior Court of Los Angeles County determined that it would be “harmful” to Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9, to not have a relationship with their father. The court also said that it is “critical that each of them have a healthy and strong relationship” with both parents.

Court documents obtained by Us outline that the five minor children (Maddox is essentially free to go with either parent because of his age) will split their time between London and Los Angeles from June 8 until the estranged couple’s next court hearing on August 13. The Tomb Raider actress maintains primary physical custody, while the Fight Club actor has been granted anywhere from four to 10 hours a day with the kids with a psychologist present.

In addition, Jolie must provide Pitt with “each of the minor children’s personal cellphone numbers so that [he] may text them,” according to the documents. She cannot monitor the messages.

The Girl, Interrupted actress filed for divorce from the Allied actor in September 2016 after two years of marriage and 12 years together.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!