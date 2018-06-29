Angelina Jolie visited St. Paul’s Cathedral in London amid her new summer custody agreement with Brad Pitt.

In the behind-the-scenes photos obtained by Harper’s Bazaar, the 43-year-old actress got emotional during her Thursday, June 28, trip to St. Paul’s Cathedral, which honors the fallen American solders who were stationed in the U.K. during World War II.

Jolie’s trip comes less than three weeks after Us Weekly confirmed the duo have reached a new temporary custody agreement over their six children, Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9, for the summer.

According to the court documents obtained by Us, the Superior Court of Los Angeles County declared it “critical that each of them have a healthy and strong relationship” with both their mother and father. As a result, the agreement laid out all of the dates during the summer that Pitt will have custody, including from June 27 to July 1.

A spokesperson for Jolie released a statement on June 13 after the custody agreement was released: “This misleading leak is not in the best interests of the children. From the start, Angelina has been focused only on their health and needs, which is why it was so important that this last court hearing be conducted privately. It’s deplorable that someone, for their own selfish reasons, leaked selective portions of the confidential and sealed court record to create an inaccurate and unfair picture of what is really happening.”

While Pitt recently celebrated Father’s Day with the kids, Jolie stepped out the day before for a visit to Mosul, Iraq, on June 16 with the United Nations Refugee Agency.

The pair, who split in September 2016 after two years of marriage and 12 years together, are scheduled for another court hearing on August 13.

