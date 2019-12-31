



Moving forward. Anna Camp may have had a challenging 2019, but she’s looking ahead to 2020 with an open mind.

The Pitch Perfect star, 37, posted a stunning portrait on Instagram to reflect on all of the major life changes she experienced over the last year.

“I just want to take some time to thank all of the incredible people who I met let alone this year, but the last decade of my life,” Camp captioned the thoughtful New Year’s Eve post. “From the new friends, to the oldest of friends, to my family, and my pup. 2019 was a hell of a year and this photo was taken during a pivotal and vulnerable time of that year … Scared, lost, but feeling full of courage and hope.”

Camp filed for divorce from her Pitch Perfect costar Skylar Astin in April, shortly after Us Weekly confirmed their amicable split. Astin, 32, and Camp started dating in 2013 and tied the knot three years later. The Wedding Year actress was previously married to Michael Mosley from 2010 to 2013.

Not long after his split from Camp, a source revealed to Us that Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star was already looking for love again on the members-only dating app Raya.

Four months after ending her marriage, Camp admitted to Us and other reporters that transitioning to life after divorce was “really scary and liberating at the same time.”

While speaking at the TV Critics’ Association summer press tour, the Perfect Harmony star revealed, “I think only recently, am I now actually finding me as Anna, which has been really exciting in my life … I feel more me than I ever, ever have. So, it’s a vulnerable place to be, but it’s also very empowering.”

Throughout her year of highs and lows, the Mindy Project alum has been grateful for the new confidence and resilience that she found after heartbreak.

“It’s ok to not know. It’s ok to feel a little lost. That’s what this year taught me,” Camp continued in her year-end Instagram post. “I will be forever grateful. Hey 2020. I’m ready for u ✨✨✨Cheers 🥂.”