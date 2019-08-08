



Life reboot. Anna Camp is finding her voice amid her divorce from estranged husband Skylar Astin.

“I think only recently, am I now actually finding me as Anna, which has been really exciting in my life,” she shared with Us Weekly and other reporters while discussing the parallels between herself and her Perfect Harmony character at the TV Critics’ Association summer press tour on Thursday, August 8. “It’s kind of a wonderful time to be playing this role at the same time.”

Camp, like Ginny in NBC series, is a divorcée, having previously ended her marriage to Michael Mosley, her husband from 2010 to 2013. She recently filed for divorce from her husband of two years, Skylar Astin, in April.

“It’s been really scary and liberating at the same time,” she explained about her newfound independence. “I’m 36 years old, I’ve had some life changes go on. And I feel more me than I ever, ever have. So, it’s a vulnerable place to be, but it’s also very empowering.”

She continued: “I feel like, I just feel really grounded in the decisions that I’ve been making I have been for the best.”

In addition to helping grow her confidence, Camp says all her recent transitions have taught her how to cope with hardship. “I think what I’ve learned [is] that you can go through a life change and remain positive and also remain kind and friendly,” she shared. “And things happen for a reason, and yeah, I’ve also learned that in the face of a challenge, I can rise out above it and even be better for it.”

She also had a little help from her costars: “It’s so nice I’ve always wanted to have a TV family that I get to go to and I have never been around such wonderful people,” she gushed.

Camp and Astin, 31, who began dating in 2013 after starring in the Pitch Perfect franchise together, tied the knot on September 10, 2016.

The former twosome announced their breakup in a joint statement to Us on April 19. “We can confirm that we have decided to separate, and this decision was made mutually and amicably,” the statement read.

Later that day, Camp filed for divorce.

Astin, too, has taken steps to move on: Us exclusively reported in May that he had signed up for celebrity dating app Raya during his ongoing divorce.

Perfect Harmony will premiere on NBC on September 26.

With reporting by Emily Longeretta

