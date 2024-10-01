Tori Spelling is calling on Anna Delvey to help refresh herself in a new skit following their eliminations from Dancing With the Stars.

“Tori, I’ve heard you wanted to reinvent yourself,” Delvey, 33, says to Spelling, 51, in the skit titled “Reinventing Tori” — an homage to the Netflix series based on Delvey’s life — shared via Instagram on Monday, September 30.

The women sat at a table for their serious discussion. Delvey goes incognito in a black hoodie, while Spelling, for her part, opts for a bright blue jacket with matching pants. Both women pair their looks with oversized sunglasses.

“Yes! Anna, what can I do?” Spelling eagerly asks.

Related: Dancing With the Stars’ Most Shocking Eliminations Over the Years While some Dancing With the Stars contestants are understandably eliminated for their two left feet, other entrants are sent home far too early. The voting system got an overhaul for season 28, following the controversial victory of radio host Bobby Bones one season prior, but the changeup didn’t stop formidable competitors from leaving the ballroom. […]

Delvey keeps it brutally honest by suggesting she drop her moniker.

“Spelling?” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum questions to which Delvey replies, “No. Tori.”

When Spelling questions why she should change her first name, Delvey jokes, “It sounds poor.”

“OK, what else?” Spelling inquires, to which Delvey retorts, “Nothing,” before giving a smile to the camera. (The response is a reference to her now-viral interaction with DWTS cohost Julianne Hough following her elimination from the competition when she claimed she would take “nothing” from the show.)

In addition to the comedy sketch, Spelling got the chance to sit down with Delvey on her “MisSpelling” podcast which dropped on Saturday, September 28. The duo, who were the first two eliminated on DWTS season 33, discussed their short-lived journey on the competition series. (Delvey was partnered with first-time pro Ezra Sosa while Spelling was matched up with Pasha Pashkov.)

“I think my focus was ‘Oh, it’s a dancing competition so it’s, like, I have to perform like the steps because that’s how I’ve been trained,’” Delvey told Spelling while adding that she was classically trained in ballet. “You have to do the steps, nobody wants to see you smile … [and] in ballet, you don’t smile.”

Delvey added that she’s used to “always being on guard” and doesn’t show her emotions often.

The decision to cast Delvey on DWTS was a controversial topic due to her background. Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, found fame after posing as a German heiress, which led to her allegedly committing fraud against several businesses and wealthy individuals. She was convicted of grand larceny and ultimately overstayed her U.S. visa while serving time in prison.

Delvey had to seek permission from ICE to compete on the series and donned an ankle monitor — which got bedazzled — during the experience.

While many thought Delvey’s blunt response to brushing off her time on DWTS was uncalled for, Hough shared she didn’t think the remark was that serious.

Related: Biggest ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Controversies Through the Years Ever since the 2005 debut of Dancing With the Stars, fans have been very vocal about what they do and don’t like — and who deserves to be on the show. One of the biggest shakeups came ahead in July 2020 when Tom Bergeron announced that after hosting the show since the series premiere, he […]

“I also heard somewhere that she was actually being silly and being very literal about that, with her history,” Hough said to People earlier this month. “So there was that.”

Sosa, for his part, echoed similar sentiments.

“I knew she was going to say something very iconic and something very Anna Delvey with her exit,” the dance pro, 23, told Extra after their elimination. “Of course, she has to. It’s very typical. We would expect nothing less of her.”