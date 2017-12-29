Here comes the officiate … all dressed in Uggs? Anna Faris officiated her Unqualified podcast cohost’s wedding in a pale pink dress and Ugg boots.

“Congrats Sim & Amy!!!!! ❤️,” Faris captioned a photo from herself at Sim Sarna’s wedding on Friday, December 29, via Instagram. @simsarna @amy_and_stausi.” The couple tied the knot at Thomas George Estates in Healdsburg, California.

Fans were quick to point out Faris’ fashion choice in the comments, and they all had an opinion.

“I love your uggs…very on brand,” one fan wrote.

“I want you to know that even though you’re wearing UGGs I’m willing to still take you on a date! Just don’t tell my wife ok? 😜,” another user commented.

“Yikes are u really wearing uggs to a wedding,” one comment read.

The Mom star interviewed the newlyweds on an episode of Unqualified last month. She shared a photo promoting the podcast on November 21.

“Happy Thanksgiving, dear listeners! This week, we have a special holiday episode for you. First, I interview @simsarna and @amy_and_stausi about their love story… and Sim asks me a very important question!” she wrote at the time.

Faris was previously married to Chris Pratt. The duo, who share 5-year-old son Jack, announced their separation in July and filed for divorce earlier this month.

“We are sad to announce we are legally separating,” the House Bunny actress wrote on Instagram in July. “We tried really hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep the situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together.”

Faris is currently dating cinematographer Michael Barrett.

