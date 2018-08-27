Not shy to share the details. Anna Kendrick is opening up about her sexuality and what it was like to kiss Blake Lively on the set of their new film, A Simple Favor.

In an interview with Pride Source published on Monday, August 27, the Pitch Perfect spoke openly about whether any of her self-proclaimed girl crushes have turned into a more romantic relationship.

“Let me think about that. I definitely – there’s somebody I’m still friends with — and when we met we kissed,” she told the outlet before explaining that it was the first time she kissed a female where it wasn’t at a “party” in front of boys.

Though she reveals it wasn’t anything more. “But I think I haven’t had that emotional love for a lady,” Kendrick says. “Which isn’t saying it could never happen to me.”

As for her on-screen kiss with the 31-year-old Gossip Girl alum, Kendrick gushed over their similarities.

“I mean, all I’m ever thinking about in [kissing] scenes is, who has gum? Who has a mint? And I think Blake is probably the same because I’ve never experienced a guy, like, searching for a mint and searching for gum,” she said. “So, we were the mintiest, freshest two people to have ever kiss in the history of America.”

Kendrick and Lively star alongside each other in the upcoming drama/thriller where they play two moms who — despite being polar opposites — become fast friends. When Lively’s character, Emily, goes missing, Kendrick’s Stephanie becomes invested in searching for her pal.

The Twilight alum also spoke on where her and Lively’s characters stand in their sexuality.

“Emily is very comfortable with the fluid aspects of her sexuality,” Kendrick says. “Whereas Stephanie has more of an emotional component to it.”

A Simple Favor is set to hit theaters on Friday, September 14.

