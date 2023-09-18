Long before her days as the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle had a brief stint on the hit teen series 90210.

“She’s actually the little hoe bot — she was the little hoe bot with my boy, like, she’s in the car with him,” actress AnnaLynne McCord exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her new film, Condition of Return, on Thursday, September 15.

Markle, 42, appeared in the first two episodes of The CW series, which ran for five seasons from 2008 to 2013. It was revealed that Ethan Ward (Dustin Milligan), the boyfriend of McCord’s Naomi Clark, was cheating on her with Markle’s character, Wendy, after they were caught in a compromising position in his car.

McCord, 36, recalled talking about Markle’s small role on an episode of The Wendy Williams Show in 2018, the same year Markle tied the knot with Prince Harry. “Wendy made a meal out of that,” she told Us. “And I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh. Here we go.’ But, to me, that’s hysterical. I was like, ‘Of course, only on 90210.’”

Related: Everything Meghan Markle Said About 'Suits' Over the Years Before she crossed the pond for love, Meghan Markle was a successful actress in the states — landing her biggest role on the legal drama Suits. The USA Network series, which ran for nine seasons from 2011 to 2020, was set at a fictitious New York City law firm and followed Mike Ross (Patrick J. […]

While 90210 marked one of Markle’s earliest acting gigs, she went on to star as Rachel Zane on Suits from 2011 to 2018.

McCord, for her part, has kept herself booked and busy in the years since 90210’s conclusion with projects such as Scorned, The Night Shift, Secrets and Lies, Let’s Get Physical and Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Her latest role is a complete 180 from Naomi as she plays a woman named Eve who commits a heinous act as a result of making a deal with the devil in Condition of Return, which hits theaters on Friday, September 22. She stars alongside Dean Cain as Dr. Donald Thomas, who works to get to the bottom of Eve’s actions.

Despite the film’s heavy content matter, McCord and Cain, 57, had a great time together on set. “Mr. Superman is very charming,” she shared, referring to his role as the DC superhero on the show Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. “We totally forgot what we were doing half the time ‘cause we were having such a lovely conversation off camera. And then, we’re like, ‘Oh, we have to work.’

Related: The CW's '90210' Cast: Where Are They Now Revisiting the reboot. The teen drama 90210, a CW spinoff of the original ’90s series Beverly Hills, 90210, followed the lives of wealthy high school students in the affluent California zip code. Although a September 2009 Entertainment Weekly review said the “new, trashier take [on the OG show] is working,” others felt that the soapy […]

She continued: “We did try to also balance it because we know the crew is, they have the longest hours, they’re working the most. So, when it’s grueling and the energy’s intense, it wanes on you. We all love what we do in filmmaking, but it’s a lot compacted into a short period of time. So, we were conscientious of that as well. So yeah, working with him was lovely.”

McCord noted that she hopes the film “gets people talking,” as it deals with the topical subject of mass shootings. “We already had COVID. We don’t need another pandemic. And what we have right now is a pandemic of fear with stuff like this,” she stated. “It creates divisiveness, it hurts our social cohesion. And films are supposed to be fun and entertaining, and we have to do relevant films to talk about these issues because these things are happening in our world.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Condition of Return premieres in theaters and on Vudo on Friday, September 22, and will be available on cable services to rent or own.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi