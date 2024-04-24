Anne Heche‘s estate is reportedly unable to pay more than $6 million in claims filed for damages after the late actress’ fatal car accident.

Heche’s son Homer, 22, claimed in court documents filed on Friday, April 19, that her estate is allegedly insolvent and cannot cover its pending debts, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Homer, whom Heche shared with ex-husband Coleman “Coley” Laffoon, noted in a status report that his mother’s estate “consists of (i) a modest bank account; (ii) royalty payments and other residual income from pre-death projects; (iii) a corporation in which the Decedent was the sole shareholder (used for projects in development and business functions related to Decedent’s career in the entertainment industry); (iv) an LLC membership interest related to a podcast Decedent helped create; and (v) tangible personal property items.”

Per the report, some of the assets amount to approximately $110,000, while other items are still being appraised. The estate is currently facing multiple claims, including three separate claims of $2 million made by the woman whose rental home and belongings were destroyed in Heche’s 2020 crash.

“Based on the anticipated value of the combined Inventories and Appraisals and the filed creditor claims,” the paperwork stated. “The Estate is insolvent.”

Homer further alleged that sales from Heche’s memoir, Call Me Anne, are “not strong” and have brought in less than $25,000 total income since being released posthumously in January 2023. The documents noted that an estate sale is being planned for Heche’s personal property.

Heche’s eldest son said he is “actively engaged in attempts to negotiate appropriate settlements of the claims” and “has engaged in substantial meet and confer efforts with the creditors in an attempt to avoid protracted and expensive litigation against the Estate.”

“Administrator is cautiously optimistic that the creditor claims can all be resolved fairly and without litigation,” the report read, adding that the estate may not be closed until at least July 2025.

In August 2022, Heche accidentally drove her car into a Los Angeles residence, and the collision resulted in a fire. At the time, a rep for the actress told Us Weekly that Heche was “currently in stable condition,” adding, “Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time.”

One week later, however, Heche fell into a coma. Her family later announced that she would be taken off life support after being declared legally dead. She was 53. Heche’s official cause of death was determined to be due to inhalation of smoke and thermal injuries.

Following Heche’s death, her ex James Tupper, with whom she shares son Atlas, 14, ignited a lengthy legal battle with Homer over her estate and finances. Us confirmed in November 2022 that Homer was named the general administrator of his mom’s estate.