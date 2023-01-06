Sharing his mother’s story. Anne Heche’s eldest son, Homer Laffoon, has revealed plans to release the late actress’ unpublished memoir following her death at age 53.

“I have a responsibility to share with her community what she was working on and how excited she would have been to tell you herself,” Homer, 20, wrote in a lengthy Thursday, January 5, message via Heche’s Instagram account. “My mom had a completed manuscript for a second book at the time of her passing. The book is the product of mom’s further efforts to share her story and to help others where she could.”

He continued: “Call Me Anne is the result and I know she was excited to share with the world. So, mom, here I am sharing it with the community you created, may it flourish and take on a life of it’s own, as you would have wanted.”

Homer — whom the All Rise alum shared with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon — also announced that there will be a special reading of Call Me Anne at the Barnes & Noble at The Grove in Los Angeles, with Heather Duffy — and other celebrity friends — sharing emotional farewell messages. “I know mom would want to see everyone’s smiling face as she read an excerpt and signed copies,” Homer continued in his Instagram message. “I don’t plan on using this platform too often but know she loved her fans, loved writing (she wrote endlessly) and it would not feel right not to reach out at a time like this.”

Us Weekly confirmed in August 2022 that Heche had been pronounced dead after she was comatose following her involvement in a fiery car crash. The Vanished star is survived by her two sons: Homer and Atlas. (She shared Atlas, 13, with ex James Tupper.)

“My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness,” Homer wrote in a statement at the time. “Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom. Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time.”

As the two brothers mourned their mother, they were also involved in a court dispute regarding Heche’s estate since she died without a will. Homer filed a request to control her finances with Tupper, 57, challenging his claims. The Revenge alum petitioned the court to manage Heche’s estate and protect Atlas’ portion of the inheritance. Tupper’s request was ultimately denied with Homer being named the general administrator of the estate in a November 2022 filing.

Homer has also been candid about grieving the loss of the Call Me Crazy author. “From August to now, the amount of love, care and support shown by those on social media and IRL has been overwhelming and blessedly received — thank you,” he concluded on Thursday. “One day at a time is working for me as I’m sure the healing journey will be a long one. Your good thoughts and well wishes will continue to comfort me on my path.”