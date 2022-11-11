Calling them out. Hilary Duff slammed expedited plans to release ex Aaron Carter’s unfinished memoir following his November 5 death.

“It’s really sad that within a week of Aaron’s death there’s a publisher that seems to be recklessly pushing a book out to capitalize on this tragedy without taking [the] appropriate time or care to fact check the validity of his work,” the Disney alum, 35, said in a statement to E! News on Thursday, November 10.

The book about the late singer, titled Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life, has been in the works for more than three years, per USA Today. The author, Andy Symonds, spent that time interviewing Carter about the details of his life as a child star and his experience in the music industry.

“To water down Aaron’s life story to what seems to be unverified click-bait for profit is disgusting,” Duff continued in her Thursday statement. “In no way do I condone shedding any light on what is so obviously an uninformed, heartless, money grab.”

The How I Met Your Father star began dating Carter in 2000 — both were only 13 at the time — after the “That’s How I Beat Shaq” performer appeared on Duff’s hit show, Lizzie McGuire. The pair had an on-and-off romance until they called it quits for good in 2003. During their various breakups, Aaron was often linked to fellow Disney alum Lindsay Lohan. More than a decade later, Carter admitted that he had lingering feelings for his childhood flame.

“Don’t be that stupid douche that loses the love of your life forever … Like me,” the Dancing With the Stars alum wrote via Twitter in 2014, seemingly referring to Duff. “I’ll spend the rest of my life trying to better myself to get back to her. I don’t care what ANY of you think.”

The book’s publisher, Ballast Books, announced on Wednesday, November 9, in an official press release that the posthumous tell-all will be published on Tuesday, November 15 — just 10 days after news broke of Carter passing.

The “Aaron’s Party” artist died at the age of 34 at his California home, a rep confirmed to Us Weekly at the time. When news broke of the musician’s passing, the A Cinderella Story actress penned a touching tribute on social media for her late ex.

“For Aaron — I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world,” Duff wrote via Instagram at the time. “You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent … boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy ♥️.”

Carter is survived by his 11-month-old son Prince whom he shared with ex-fiancée Melanie Martin. An official cause of death has yet to be announced but the Florida native was candid about his mental health struggles and battle with substance abuse.

The Bulgaria native and the pop star dated off and on over the last three years and were engaged before they called it quits in February. The couple had their fair share of ups and downs throughout their relationship including a breakup, a reunion, a pregnancy loss and a rainbow baby.

“I was really looking forward to getting married and having more children with him,” the influencer exclusively told Us days after Carter’s death. “I feel like we were very close and I was looking forward to spending the holidays with my family again. I am beyond devastated waiting until I can meet my wonderful soulmate again. We never gave up on our love and I feel like we both couldn’t live without each other.”