As the battle over Anne Heche’s estate wages on, the late actress’ eldest son, Homer Laffoon, and her ex James Tupper continue to exchange a war of words.

The I Know What You Did Last Summer star died in August 2022 following a fiery car crash, during which she accidentally drove her vehicle 30 feet into a Los Angeles home. While Heche’s condition was initially stable following the incident, she quickly fell into a coma for four days and was declared legally dead on August 12, 2022.

Heche, who was 53 at the time of her passing, died of inhalation of smoke and thermal injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. The Another World star was trapped in the burning home for 45 minutes before firefighters were able to control the blaze. A “sternal fracture due to blunt trauma” was another “significant condition” noted in the coroner’s report, which also ruled her death as accidental.

Since the star’s passing, her family members have been fighting to control her estate as Heche died without a will. The Six Days, Seven Nights actress had two sons: Homer, born in March 2002, whom she shared with ex-husband Coleman “Coley” Laffoon, and Atlas Tupper, born in March 2009, whom she shared with James. (Heche was legally married to Coley from 2001 to 2009 and dated James from 2006 to 2018.)

The legal drama kicked off in September 2022, after Homer was granted control of his late mother’s estate. James quickly protested this allocation, alleging in his own court documents that Heche stated in a 2011 email that the Men in Trees star is the one who should control her assets in the event of her death. James also asserted that Homer and Heche were “estranged” at the time of her passing, which Homer denied through his lawyer.

One month later, after Homer sought to “expand his authority” as the special administrator of Heche’s estate, per documents obtained by Us — claiming that it was necessary in order to take control of more property and valuables from the estate — James once again hit back at his former stepson via legal documents. This time, the actor claimed Homer was “hostile” towards his younger half-brother and shouldn’t be granted any more rule over Heche’s assets.

Per court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, James alleged that Homer has behaved in a “hostile manner towards Atlas and has refused to communicate with him or his representatives at all.”

