Ansel Elgort Just Went Completely Nude for Charity

Oh, hello there! Ansel Elgort stripped down in the name of charity and shocked fans with his nude tease.

“OnlyFans LINK IN BIO,” Elgort, 26, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, April 21.

The Baby Driver actor posted a photo of himself, completely naked, standing in the shower in order to get his followers’ attention and to support a good cause.

“Wow thanks ansel the link is all you promised and more 🤪,” one fan wrote in the comments. Another user commented, “this is genius.”

“I clicked so fast,” a third fan wrote.

The Fault in Our Stars actor linked to a GoFundMe fundraising page created on March 25 by Jeffrey Wright for the Brooklyn for Life! charity.

The donations are focused on supporting local Brooklyn, New York, eateries that are making food to give back to healthcare and front line workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our goal is to fund each Brooklyn for Life! restaurant, enabling them to provide — at no cost to the recipients — at least 75-100 meals per day for delivery to the Brooklyn frontlines of this pandemic,” the funding page reads. “In doing this, we’ll keep Brooklyn’s grills & ovens hot to feed our community healthcare warriors and keep some of our vital local small businesses and members of their staff afloat in tough times.”

Elgort, who is a New York City native, shared the link in order to spread the word and help raise funds in his community during the current health crisis. The goal is set for $1 million. After the Divergent star shared the link, the page had reached nearly $200,000.

According to the GoFundMe page, “restaurants are culture in Brooklyn.” All of the proceeds raised will go to the Brooklyn for Life! organization to “lift up [the] community” by providing hot meals to all those fighting against the spread of COVID-19.

Elgort is one of many stars using their celebrity status for good amid the health crisis.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas donated 100 meals to the staff at Los Angeles’ East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital in April 2020. While Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan, on the other hand, are providing 500 meals daily from their restaurant to the healthcare workers in Miami.

